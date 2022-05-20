New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Kejriwal government which is developing Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 portal for job seekers will also open a centre in each district of Delhi for their career counselling, officials said on Friday.

A survey undertaken by the government has shown that 33 per cent of those registered in the portal attended counselling sessions at two centres in Tughalqabad and Pusa, they said. Of those who attended counselling, 20 per cent appeared in job interviews within three weeks and 12 per cent were offered jobs, they added.

The Delhi government had launched its employment portal -- Rozgar Bazaar -- in July in 2020 during the first phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown to bring job providers and those seeking employment on one platform.

The advanced version of the portal -- Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 -- will be an algorithm-based platform to help job seekers find the most suitable vacancies available.

The idea is that when Rozgar Bagar 2.0 is ready, an option of career counselling is given to the youth, said Jasmine Shah, vice chairman of the Delhi government's think tank Dialogue and Development Commission.

"We will start with one counselling centre in each district and later on increase the number if demand increases," he said.

The counselling is systematic with job suitability and skilling guidance provided to the applicants. An action plan document is prepared and its copy is shared with the applicant, the officials said.

Two weeks after counselling, a follow-up is done to ascertain job search progress of the applicant who had attended the counselling.

The updated Rozgar Bazaar 2.0 will have several new features, including skill mapping, smart matching, placement matching and employee verification and it will also offer upskilling and career counselling opportunities to the youth, they added.

