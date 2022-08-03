New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the government will be seeking public feedback on the possibility of having an app-based bus aggregator scheme aimed at improving the public transport facility.

The chief minister held a discussion with transport department on the proposal.

He also discussed with the officials the route rationalisation proposal. The government had asked Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Ltd to carry our a route rationalisation study on the underserved areas where buses do not ply as well as on increasing the bus frequency and various aspects related to routes of buses, officials said.

"How to use existing fleet of buses in Delhi most efficiently? How many more buses do we need? How to integrate all modes of transport? Today, I had a discussion with senior officials of transport department on 'route rationalisation' proposal. We will soon seek public feedback on the same.

"We wish to provide good quality premium bus service so that people leave their private vehicles and use public transport. Discussed app-based bus aggregator scheme with transport department. We will seek public feedback on the same," Kejriwal said in a series of tweets.

