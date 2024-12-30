New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): Delhi BJP General Secretary and MP Yogendra Chandolia on Monday attacked the AAP government saying that they are treating guest teachers like daily wagers and that their salaries have not been increased even by a single rupee in the last seven years.

Chandolia along with two delegations of guest teachers and other contract teachers met Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena at his office today. They submitted a memorandum regarding their long-standing demands, including regular salaries and permanent employment.

Chandolia, who participated in yesterday's protest by guest teachers at Chandgi Ram Akhada, had assured them that he would bring their issues to the attention of the Lieutenant Governor, a promise he fulfilled today.

He stated that the insensitive Delhi government is engaging in false propaganda and betraying the 23,000 guest teachers of Delhi. "The government treats guest teachers like daily wage workers", he added.

He further said that salaries have not been increased even by a single rupee in the last seven years, despite the principle of "equal pay for equal work." Additionally, no salaries are provided during the summer vacations of May and June. "Today, I have requested the Governor to raise the salaries of guest teachers", he said.

He also pointed out that the Delhi government has failed to organize the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) exams on time. Even after collecting application forms for Special Educator Teachers' exams in 2022-2023, the exams have not been conducted yet.

"This is a betrayal of the youth and a conspiracy to render them overaged. Therefore, I have requested the Governor to ensure these exams are conducted immediately," he said. (ANI)

