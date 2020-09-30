New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) The Delhi government will work with Pusa Research Institute from October 5 to make an agri mix using a technique developed by it to reduce the need for stubble-burning in farms, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Wednesday.

In an online briefing, he said that the work on creating the agri mix capsules is likely to be completed by October 12-13.

"We will visit farmers' homes and if they are willing, we will spray the mix. The mixture will soften the stubble and slowly convert it into manure,” he said.

This will also bring down the fertiliser usage in farm land, besides increasing the productivity, he said.

Kejriwal said he had also written to the Centre urging it to ensure that other state governments also implement this solution.

Stubble burning is a major cause of pollution in Delhi-NCR every year, especially in the winter months.

"During the time of coronavirus, pollution can be dangerous and state governments should work towards finding solutions. Pusa Research Institute has found an economical solution," he said.

In his letter to the Centre on September 26, Kejriwal had said “Indian Agricultural Research Institute (famously known as PUSA) scientists have developed a chemical that decomposes stubble and turns it into manure. There is no need for farmers to burn stubble.”

Experts at the institute have developed what they call as “decomposer capsules”. Just four capsules, some jaggery and chickpea flour are needed to prepare 25 litres of a solution, enough to cover one hectare of land.

