New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday hit out at the Delhi government over waterlogging in several parts of the city following rains, saying its claims that it was fully prepared for the monsoon have been exposed.

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar alleged that ever since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the capital, desilting of drains has been rarely done.

Rains lashed Delhi on Saturday, bringing respite from the oppressive humidity and heat but led to waterlogging and traffic snarls at many places.

Areas that witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion include Khanpur, Hauzrani, Malviya Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Dhaula Kuan, near AIIMS flyover, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Vikas Marg, ITO, Sikandara Road, Kirti Nagar, Anand Parbat-Zakhira road and Ring Road near Majnu Ka Tila, among others.

"All the claims made by the Delhi government and the MCD that they were fully prepared to meet the monsoon challenge were exposed when rains led to waterlogging at several areas in the capital," Kumar said.

He said traffic jams due to vehicles stranded in water were a "sorry sight".

"Ever since the Kejriwal government came to power in Delhi, desilting of drains has been rarely done. Nothing has been done at the ground level despite Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia instructing PWD officials to ensure that the roads are not flooded again," Kumar said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi received moderate rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The Safdarjung Observatory, which is the city's official marker, recorded 19.6 mm of rainfall.

Rainfall below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 mm and 64.5 mm moderate, between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm heavy, and between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm very heavy. Rainfall above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy.

