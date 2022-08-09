New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Excise department, which is gearing to revert to the old excise policy and sell liquor through vends run by four Delhi government agencies from next month, has got a new deputy commissioner, officials said on Tuesday.

Of the two posts of deputy commissioners in the department, one was vacant owing to transfer, while the Lt Governor had approved suspension of the other deputy commissioner AK Tiwari along with 10 other officials over allegations of "serious lapses" in execution of the 2021-22 policy.

The Delhi government has appointed Jitendra Agrawal, a 1997-batch DANICS officer, as deputy commissioner in the Excise department, said an order issued by Services department on Monday.

Agrawal was posted as director (archives), and has also held additional charges of director (archaeology) besides some other positions.

Further, the two Delhi government undertakings -- Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) and Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store (DCCWS) -- that will open liquor stores from September 1, have also got new managing directors.

Geetika Sharma, a 2012-batch IAS officer, currently serving as deputy commissioner Northeast district, has been given additional charge of general manager of DTTDC.

She will replace Pravesh Ranjan Jha, a DANICS officer, who has been appointed as additional secretary to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to the order.

Vikas Ahlawat, who was posted as deputy director in the Delhi Development Authority, has been appointed general manager of DCCWS.

The four corporations, including DTTDC, DCCWS, Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) , will set up 500 vends by the end of August 31.

The number will be raised to 700 by end of the year, officials said.

