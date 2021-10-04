New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi government's Excise department has relaxed norms to apply for P10 licence required to serve liquor at parties, allowing planners to seek the permit seven days prior to the function and purchase alcohol from six vends.

The P-10 licence is required for servicing liquor in any party, functions, marriage and other such events inside specific premises that includes farm houses, banquet halls, motels, anywhere else in Delhi, excluding public parks subject to certain conditions.

The relaxation will be in place till November 30, officials said.

Earlier, anyone seeking P 10 licence was required to apply two days before the event and could purchase Indian and foreign liquor from only three vends, said a senior Excise department officer.

A circular issued by the Excise department last week said the P 10 license can be sought seven days prior to the function or party and the applicant can purchase liquor from six vends. The relaxation will be in place till November 30, said the circular.

"The relaxation means, the party planners will have more time at their disposal for organising the event and any last minute glitch in getting the permit will be weeded out.

"Also, increased number of vends will give a wider range for the choice and quantity of liquor as per requirement of the event," he said.

The conditions for having P 10 licence include venue -- whether the event is screened off from public view, liquor service to adults above 25 years of age; and procurement from authorised sources in Delhi.

An individual or organisation can apply for grant of P-10 licence in the prescribed format, online or through Excise department and specified liquor vends.

No Licence is required by an individual for serving liquor to his guests and family members at his residence provided the liquor served is within permissible possession limit of nine litres, the officer added.

