New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The Delhi government's initiative of free online yoga classes under "Dilli Ki Yogshala" is assisting COVID-19 patients in boosting their immunity while bound at home, according to officials.

It not only boosts immunity, but it also helps people de-stress. Patients are quickly recovering from coronavirus infection. Efforts have been made to alleviate patients' loneliness and to support their mental health through online yoga classes, they said.

"Professionally trained yoga teachers provide free online yoga classes on a regular basis. The Health Department of the Government of Delhi sends a link to those who are corona positive under this initiative. Affected patients can register for online yoga classes by clicking on this link. Covid patients can select a time slot for 8 one-hour classes from 6 to 11 am and 4 to 7 pm, as needed," a government official said.

"The government has ensured that only 15 patients will be assigned to a yoga instructor in order for the patients to receive better care and for the instructor to give each patient individual attention. In addition, new trainers are being trained. So far, over 3,000 people have enrolled in and are benefiting from this scheme," the official added.

