India News | Delhi Gymkhana Club Seeks Status Quo After Centre Orders Resumption of 27.3-acre Premises

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Delhi Gymkhana Club has urged the Centre to ensure that there is "no dislocation" of the club and its operations after the government ordered re-entry and resumption of the club premises at 2, Safdarjung Road, in the national capital, citing public purpose and national interest considerations.

In a letter dated May 23, 2026, addressed to the Land and Development Officer under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the club said the move could affect thousands of members, employees and other stakeholders and requested that no action disrupting the functioning of the institution be taken until clarity emerges on several issues, including the possibility of relocation and alternative land allotment.

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The communication came a day after the Central Government, through the Land & Development Office (L&DO), ordered re-entry and resumption of the Delhi Gymkhana Club premises spread across 27.3 acres.

According to the May 22, 2026 order, the land had originally been leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., now Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd., for maintaining a social and sporting club. The government, however, stated that the premises is situated in a "highly sensitive and strategic area" of the national capital and is required for strengthening defence infrastructure, governance infrastructure and other public security purposes.

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The order stated that the land is essential for "urgent institutional needs, governance infrastructure, and public-interest projects" integrated with adjoining government lands. Invoking Clause 4 of the perpetual lease deed, the government exercised powers to re-enter the property and terminate the lease in the public interest.

The Centre further ordered that the entire plot measuring 27.3 acres, along with all buildings, structures, lawns and fittings, would vest absolutely in the President of India through the L&DO. The Club was directed to hand over peaceful possession of the premises on or before June 5, 2026, failing which possession would be taken in accordance with the law.

Responding to the development, the club said discussions with the L&DO were already underway in relation to the enhancement of lease rent and that a writ petition challenging the enhanced lease rent is pending before the Delhi High Court.

The club also informed the authorities that it is presently being managed by a General Committee appointed by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs pursuant to an order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal in 2022. According to the club, the committee is functioning as a transitional arrangement until an elected body takes charge.

Highlighting its functioning and financial condition, the club claimed that its operations had significantly improved in recent years and that the projected financial results for 2023-24 reflected a profit of Rs 925.10 lakh, compared to losses of Rs. 1,239.26 lakh during 2021-22.

The letter further stated that the institution currently serves nearly 14,000 members and users and employs more than 500 people. It also referred to investments made over several decades in infrastructure, sporting facilities and club administration.

The General Committee requested the Ministry to consider whether an alternative plot of land could be allotted if relocation is contemplated, and sought an urgent meeting with officials to discuss the concerns of members, employees and other stakeholders. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)