New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Chairperson of Delhi State Haj Committee, Kausar Jahan, on Sunday, organised the popular programme "Mann Ki Baat" of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at Haj Manzil, the office of Delhi State Haj Committee, where she sat with the prospective female Haj pilgrims present at the Haj Committee and listened to the programme.

According to a statement from the Hajj Committee of Delhi, "On this occasion, in today's Mann Ki Baat programme, the Prime Minister expressed his valuable views on the subject of sports and health, highlighting the importance of sports and health in human life and describing the difficulties faced by people in India at present due to the problem of obesity, called for regular exercise to avoid it."

The statement noted, "It is noteworthy that during the 15-day Hajj training camp being held at Delhi State Hajj Committee these days, the relevance of today's program increases in such a way that the holy Hajj is a physical process and all the aspects of Hajj performed by the Hajis during the 45-day stay in Mecca and Medina require the Hajj pilgrims to remain physically fit. Hajj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan arranged for today's Mann Ki Baat programme under this very idea."

Earlier during the 119th Episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded 'Khelo India' for providing a platform to talented champions who were able to rise and perform well in the recently concluded National Games in Uttarakhand.

The Prime Minister also appreciated the rise in young athletes, and said that India is rapidly moving towards becoming a "global sporting powerhouse.

"The 38th National Games were held from January 28 to February 14 in Uttarakhand."Many of our players are the result of the 'Khelo-India' campaign. Sawan Barwal from Himachal Pradesh, Kiran Mate from Maharashtra, Tejas Shirse and Jyoti Yaraji from Andhra Pradesh all have given new hopes to the country. Javelin Thrower Sachin Yadav of Uttar Pradesh, high jumper Pooja of Haryana and swimmer Dhinidhi Desindhu of Karnataka won the hearts of the countrymen," PM Modi said.

"The number of teenage champions in this year's national games is surprising. I am happy that with the determination and discipline of our young athletes, India today is rapidly moving towards becoming a global sporting powerhouse," he added.

He also applauded the 38th National Games, which saw the participation of 11,000 athletes from all over the country, and said it presented a new version of 'Devbhoomi'. (ANI)

