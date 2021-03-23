New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted light to moderate intensity rains over Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the next two hours.

"Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of entire Delhi, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Panipat, Fatehabad, Barwala, Jind, Adampur, Hissar, Hansi, Meham, Tosham, Bhiwani, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosli, Charkhi Dadri, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Gohana (Haryana) Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli (Uttar Pradesh) Sidhmukh, Sadulpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," IMD tweeted.

IMD further predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and West Uttar Pradesh for today.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh on March 23 and isolated to scattered over Rajasthan during 23rd March," said IMD in its bulletin.

The country is not likely to experience heatwave conditions for the next five days. (ANI)

