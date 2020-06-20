New Delhi, Jun 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Saturday allowed public viewing of hearings conducted through video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A circular issued by high court Registrar Manoj Jain said links will be offered for public viewing so long as the stability of the system is not disturbed, that is, consistent with the available bandwidth.

"Therefore, all those who are interested in obtaining links for viewing court hearings can contact the concerned court master/court official on their mobile phone numbers published in the cause list...," the circular said.

Those who are given a link for viewing the court proceedings will ensure that their mic is kept on mute and the video on switch-off mode, it said.

The high court has restricted physical court functioning since March 25 and has been conducting proceedings through video conferencing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts 2020 permit public viewing of court proceedings.

"In order to observe the requirement of an open court proceeding, members of the public will be allowed to view court hearings conducted through video conferencing, except proceedings ordered for reasons recorded in writing to be conducted in-camera.

"The court shall endeavour to make available sufficient links (consistent with available bandwidth) for accessing the proceedings," the rules said.

