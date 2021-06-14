New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday asked authorities concerned to file the status and medical report of 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict Naresh Sehrawat, who has sought interim suspension of sentence for 18 weeks.

A Division Bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Asha Menon said that it will hear the matter on July 5.

In his plea filed through advocate Dharam Raj Ohlan, convict Naresh Sehrawat urged the court to grant interim suspension of sentence to him for 18 weeks.

Advocate Ohlan told the Delhi High Court that the liver of the appellant Sehrawat is almost 90 percent damaged and he needs immediate liver and kidney transplants at the earliest and in these medical conditions, the petitioner needs a special diet and care.

The petitioner said that his medical condition is deteriorating day by day and he is not able to speak, stand and eat properly.

He also said that Sehrawat needs an attendant, which is not possible in jail, and denial of proper treatment puts the life of the petitioner at risk.

Apprising the court that Sehrawat has never violated the court's terms and conditions, advocate Ohlan assured the court that his client ready to give an undertaking that he will abide by each and every term and condition imposed by this court.

Earlier on June 1, 2020, the Delhi High Court granted relief to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case convict Naresh Sehrawat and allowed his plea seeking interim suspension of sentence for twelve weeks on medical grounds observing that he is a stage IV kidney patient and is hence highly vulnerable to COVID-19.

Later, it was extended from time to time and at last the appellant Sehrawat had surrendered on April 5, 2021, following the direction issued by the court.

"Now the appellant is falling in the category of clause 7 of the High Powered Committee (HPC) of the Delhi High Court as he was granted interim bail, surrendered back as directed by this Court and no other case is against the appellant in any court of law," the petition said.

Sehrawat was sentenced to life imprisonment by a trial court. He, along with Yashpal Singh were convicted by a trial court for murder, attempt to murder, dacoity and voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons.

Sherawat and Yashpal Singh were accused of killing Hardev Singh and Avtar Singh in the Mahipalpur area of South Delhi during the riots that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

On a complaint by the victim's brother Santokh Singh, the police lodged a case. But in 1994, the police wanted to close the case citing lack of evidence. The case was reopened by the Special Investigation Team. (ANI)

