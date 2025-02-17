New Delhi [India], February 17 (ANI): The Delhi High Court issued a notice on Monday, seeking a response from Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain regarding the Enforcement Directorate's plea to defer the trial court hearing in money laundering case related to disproportionate assets.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) stated that since the CBI recently filed a supplementary chargesheet indicating a higher quantum of money involved than previously probed, the ED may also file a supplementary prosecution complaint soon.

Therefore, the ED requested the trial court hearing in the money laundering case be deferred. The ED was represented by special counsel Zoheb Hossain.

Acknowledging the submission, Justice Vikas Mahajan scheduled the hearing for March 3, 2025. During the hearing, Senior Advocate N Hariharan, representing Satyendar Jain, indicated that he would clarify his stance in his written response.

Earlier, Satyender Jain moved the Delhi High Court for deferment of trial court hearing stating that the investigation in the case is still ongoing and has not yet concluded.

Jain through a plea submitted that the investigation is continuing, and, thus, it would be in the interest of justice that arguments on charge are heard only once the investigation is complete.

If the investigating agency has material that may exculpate the accused in any manner, the court is bound to consider such material at the time of forming a prima facie view.

It was further stated that as per the status report of the CBI in the predicate offence, further investigation regarding multiple transactions by collection of records from numerous departments and examination of witnesses from different strata of society is to be conducted and it involves voluminous records.

The outcome of the further investigation would be significant concerning the proceeds of the crime.

The trial court earlier granted bail to Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case, noting Jain's prolonged incarceration of 18 months as a factor in its decision.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in May 2022, with the agency accusing him of laundering the proceeds of crime through four companies allegedly connected to him.

The money laundering case, originating from the CBI investigation, was initiated against Satyendar Jain after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) began probing money laundering charges through three companies allegedly linked to him. (ANI)

