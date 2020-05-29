India News | Delhi HC Bids Virtual Farewell to Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) In first of its kind, the Delhi High Court Friday bid virtual farewell to Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal who will soon join as President of the Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The high court, which is functioning via video conferencing since March 24 due to the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, conducted the farewell using this mode.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally in Goa Rises to 69 Including 28 Active Cases, 41 Recovered So Far: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, May 29, 2020.

Justice Sehgal, who was set to retire as the Judge of the high court in June at the age of 62, had tendered her resignation following her appointment to the commission. Her resignation was accepted by the Centre on May 21.

An order issued by the Delhi government on January 28 said the appointment of Justice Sehgal as the President of the Delhi State Commission on 'whole time' basis shall be for a term of five years or till she attains the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Continues to Reel Under Heatwave Conditions, Etawah Hottest Place at 43.8 Degree Celsius.

Justice Sehgal obtained her LLB degree from Delhi University in 1981 and completed her LLM in 1983. She subsequently did her Ph.D. from Amity University, Noida in 2012.

She was the topper of her batch of 1984 in Delhi Judicial Services and joined the services in July 1985.

Justice Sehgal served as the Registrar General of Delhi High Court from April 2013 to December 2014 and also worked as Registrar (Vigilance). She was elevated as an additional judge of the High Court on December 15, 2014, and became a permanent judge on June 2, 2016.

During her tenure in the district court, she dealt with cases including 'Jain hawala case', 'match fixing case', 'Lajpat Nagar bomb blast' and 'cash for vote scam'.

She was a Presiding Officer of The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. She has also authored various books including 'An Exhaustive Guide to the Slum Area (Improvement & Clearance) Act, 1956', 'Commentary on–The Legal Services Authorities Act' and 'Woman Know Thyself'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)