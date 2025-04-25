New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday deferred the order of sentence awarded to Social Activist Medha Patkar and directed to release her. The High Court was informed that she has been arrested pursuant to Non Bailable warrant (NBW) issued against her for non compliance of a trial court order. The High court as interim relief directed to release her on bail.

She was convicted and sentenced in a defamation case filed by incumbent LG VK Saxena in 2001.

However the appellate court had sentenced her and directed to release her on the probation of good conduct for one year and payment of compensation of Rs 1 lakh to Saxena. This order has been challenged before the High court by her.

Justice Shalinder Kaur after considering the submissions sought response from VK Saxena on the petition moved by Medha Patkar in two weeks.

Meanwhile the court has deferred the sentence till May 20, the next date of hearing.

"As contentious issues have been raised on behalf of the parties with respect to the suspension of sentence, and that the learned Senior Counsel submits that the petitioner has been taken in custody in execution of the NBW, therefore, in these circumstances, by way of an interim means, the petitioner be released on bail on furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned ASJ/Link ASJ/CMM/Duty Magistrate," Justice Shalinder Kaur ordered on Friday.

Senior advocate Sanjay Parikh alongwith advocate Abhimanyu Shreshth appeared for Medha Patkar.

Senior Counsel also submitted that the petitioner has followed the law in its entirety.

On the other hand, Advocate Gajinder Kumar, counsel for respondent VK Saxena sought time to file a reply to the same within two weeks.

Medha Patkar had approached Delhi High Court challenging the order of Trial court convicting and sentencing her. A fresh petition was filed before the High court.

She was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday morning. Thereafter she was produced before the Saket court which had issued NBW against her on April 23, 2025 for non compliance of order.

Patkar was released after she furnished bond and submitted a compensation amount of Rs one lakh.

The appellate court while deciding her appeal on April 8, 2025 against conviction and sentence by Magistrate court, had sentence her and directed to release her on probation of good court. The court had directed her to appear and furnish a probation bond and deposit compensation amount on April 23, 2025.

She had approached the High court seeking deferment. However on April 22, the High court had asked her to approach the appellate court at Saket. Saket court had dismissed her application and issued NBW against her.

On May 24, 2024, Magistrate court had held her guilty of defamation. On July 1, 2024, she was sentenced to three months imprisonment. She was also directed to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to VK Saxena. She was granted bail to challenge the order. Subsequently, she had challenged the order before the appellate (Sessions) court. (ANI)

