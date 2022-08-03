New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI)The Delhi High Court Wednesday expressed its displeasure at the alleged forceful taking away of a 22-year-old transgender male from a shelter home here by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Police on a basis of a missing-person complaint there by his parents, saying that an adult cannot be taken away against his will.

A bench headed by Justice Siddharth Mridul also pulled up the Delhi Police which was said to have "assisted" the UP Police when it went to the shelter home on the night of July 22, asserting that a person was taken away from a jurisdiction it is responsible for and sought an explanation from it on an affidavit.

The court remarked that there were judgements holding that an adult cannot be forcefully taken away but “nobody seemed to be reading them”.

“There are judgements. It seems nobody seems to be reading them. Even the parents can't do it. This court has already held even the parents can't do it. They can't take away their adult child against his will. We can't permit this for the simple reason,” the court said.

“In a missing person case can you do that? What is the order that the court passes in the case of adults? The order is 'request the adult to appear', never produce,” it added.

The court was hearing a petition by an organisation, Mitr Trust, which ran the shelter home and alleged that a police team “whisked away" the self-identified transgender male past midnight on the pretext of recording his statement and he has since, neither been seen nor heard of.

The plea said he was living in the shelter home of his own volition and feared that “he would not be spared” if his family found him.

The plea alleged that when certain officials of the shelter home visited the police station here to inquire about his whereabouts, they were beaten and the police used abusive language with them.

Senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for the petitioner, said those police officers have to be accountable and urged the court to investigate the role of the officers involved in the incident.

He also prayed for a direction to the central government to formulate a protocol to deal with such incidents.

The court noted that there was a “distinction” in law between a minor and an adult and that unless the latter is not “wanted” in connection with any case, he cannot be taken away against his will even by his parents, especially when he is not “missing”.

“(When) somebody is missing you go and pick him up in the middle of the night? You say a person is missing and you locate him and he says I am fine. Do you have to take him to the police station because somebody has reported him missing?,” asked the bench also comprising Justice Amit Sharma.

Delhi Police lawyer said that the transman willingly went with the UP Police and his family and that a statement to that effect was recorded by the local police concerned.

Demanding that his statement be shown to it, the court remarked, “When it comes to Delhi, you are responsible. He was taken away from your jurisdiction, you have to explain to us. You can't just keep passing the buck.”

The court also queried the Delhi Police on its claim he willingly went with the UP police as it questioned, “You think it happens, especially when he is not missing?”

“He is not being held at that institution against his will. Why would he go in the middle of the night? Tonight I will go to Uttar Pradesh with the UP police. Let's have some fun. Is it possible? Is it tenable, this argument?,” Justice Mridul questioned.

The court issued notice to the Delhi Police, Uttar Pradesh Police as well as the central government on the petition which sought compensation for the violation of transman's fundamental rights and sought their responses.

“We want a counter affidavit. On the affidavit, you have to tell us what did the Delhi Police do. No status report in this,” the court said as it granted a period of four weeks to the respondents to file their reply.

The court while seeking the central government's stand on the plea said that it concerned an “important issue”.

The plea, filed through lawyer Saurabh Chauhan, seeks directions for the formulation of protocols for the protection of rights and the safety and security of the residents of shelter homes.

The petitioner did not press for its relief concerning the production of the transgender male before the court.

