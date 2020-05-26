India News | Delhi HC Extends Judicial Custody of Jamia Students Till June 25

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of media coordinator of Jamia Coordination Committee and others till June 25, in a case related to allegedly planning a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi.

Patiala House Court sent Safoora Zargar, Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator and Meeran Haider to judicial custody till June 25.

On April 13, Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested Safoora Zargar, Jamia Coordination Committee media coordinator.

Earlier Safoora Zargar was arrested for allegedly organising ant-CAA protests in the Jaffrabad area where the agitators, majority of whom were women, had begun protests against the amended Act last year.

Violence had later broken out between the protesters and CAA supporters this year in which at least 53 people including IB official Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed.

Meeran Haider, a PhD student at Jamia, and the president of RJD youth wing's Delhi unit was arrested on April 2. (ANI)

