India News | Delhi HC Grants 3-day Custody Parole to Accused in Terror Case Under UAPA to Attend Daughter's Marriage

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday granted three days' interim bail to Habib Ur Rehman alias Habib, an accused in a terror case under UAPA, to attend his daughter's marriage in Mumbai.

His daughter is getting married on May 31. He is an accused in a case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017.

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Division bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain granted 3 days' custody parole starting from May 30 to June 1 after considering the facts and circumstances.

"Considering the fact that it is the Appellant's daughter who would be getting married, the Court grants custody parole to the Appellant for the period from 30th May, 2026 till 1st June, 2026 to enable him to attend the marriage of his daughter in Mumbai," the bench ordered on May 29.

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The court said that the appellant, Habib Ur Rehman, shall not be permitted to visit any other place except his residence and the marriage venue, where the ceremony would be held in Mumbai.

The bench directed that the Jail Superintendent shall depute two police officials, who shall accompany the Appellant during the entire period of custody parole.

The court said that it is the wedding of the daughter of the appellant, and the said two police officials shall be in plain clothes. The Appellant shall be brought back to Delhi after the expiry of the period of custody parole.

The court noted that the appellant has been in custody for about 8 years and is not able to afford the expenses of custody parole. Accordingly, the state shall bear the same, it directed.

Advocate Aarif Ali and Nishant Singh appeared for Habib Ur Rehman, while Advocate Rahul Tyagi appeared for the NIA.

The High Court has listed his regular bail plea for hearing on July 6. His bail plea was rejected by the trial court last year.

An appeal has been filed by the appellant challenging the order of November 12, 2025, passed by the NIA Special Court in New Delhi, dismissing the bail plea.

An application for interim bail of 30 days was also filed by the counsel for Habib Ur Rehman on the grounds of his daughter's marriage.

During the hearing, a question was raised that a plea seeking interim bail cannot be heard while the regular bail is pending before the court. The High Court granted the custody parole using its inherent powers under the law, said advocate Aarif Khan. (ANI)

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