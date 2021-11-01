New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted bail to an Indian Air Force employee and other accused of allegedly running a fake recruitment racket for employment in the IAF and the Railways.

A bench of Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar, while granting bail in the instant case on October 29 said that no receipt has been brought on record by the prosecution to show that the alleged transaction of Rs 2.7 crore from several aspiring candidates was made by the petitioner who as per the allegations had cheated the petitioners on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Indian Air Force and Indian Railway.

"..the bail application is allowed and the petitioner is admitted to bail on his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 50,000 with one surety of the like amount", the court said in the order.

Advocates Akshay Chandra and Ankur Singhal, appearing for IAF official, submitted that the petitioner has been falsely implicated in the present case.

"There is not even an iota of evidence against the petitioner. Lawyers further submitted that co-accused Than Singh against whom the charge sheet was filed on February 25, 2020, was granted regular bail by the trial court on April 24, 2021," noted the defence counsel.

Advocates further submitted that there has been a huge discrepancy in the amount which is alleged to have been paid by the 17 witnesses.

On behalf of the prosecution, additional public prosecutor Rajni Gupta submitted that the allegations against the petitioner who is a government official are grave and serious in nature.

She submitted that the petitioner had cheated an amount of Rs 2.7 crore from various persons by promising them jobs in IAF and the Indian Railway.

She further submitted that three mobile devices of Corporal Chakravir Chaudhari (present petitioner) were seized during the investigation and from the seized devices, many incriminating chats, audio and photos regarding the money transaction among the victims and accused persons were found.

The additional public prosecutor added that in case of release on bail, the petitioner may tamper with the evidence, influence the witnesses and can even flee from justice as he had evaded the process of investigation for long and has even been declared as a proclaimed offender. (ANI)

