India News | Delhi HC Grants Bail to Saleem Malik Munna in Delhi Riots Larger Conspiracy Case

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court granted regular bail to Saleem Malik, alias Munna, in the Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case. He is an accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The division bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain has listed the bail plea of Athar Khan for hearing on May 25.

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Advocate Archit Krishna appeared for Saleem Malik Munna.

On February 6, the Delhi High Court issued notice on the bail pleas of Saleem Malik Munna and Athar Khan. They are accused in the North East Delhi riots conspiracy case.

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Their pleas were rejected by the trial court recently in view of the legal provisions of UAPA. They had challenged the order of the trial court.

They had approached the trial court after the Supreme Court judgement granting bail to some of the accused, including Gulfisha Fatima and others. However, the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were rejected by the Supreme Court.

The February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi had erupted during the protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

Meanwhile, today, the Karkardooma Court asked the Delhi police to argue in rebuttal of the arguments of the accused persons on framing of charges in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case and mentioned the role of each accused as per the allegations against them in the charge sheets.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai granted time to the Delhi police and listed the matter for rebuttal arguments by the Delhi Police on May 30.

Advocate Anirudh Mishra appeared as special public prosecutor (SPP) for the Delhi police.

Delhi Police had charge sheeted Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Saleem Khan, Salim Malik alias Munna, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Faizan Khan, Safoora Zargar, Ishrat Jahan, Gulfisha Fatima, Tasleem Ahmed, and Athar Khan in this case under UAPA. (ANI)

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