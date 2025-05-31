New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Delhi High Court has granted bail to film director Sanoj Kumar Mishra in a rape case after considering the affidavit of the prosecutrix stating that she was living in a relationship with Mishra and had established physical relations with consent.

She also stated that she lodged the complaint under the influence of some rivals of Mishra. After considering the affidavit of the prosecutrix, Justice Girish Kathpalia granted bail to Sanoj Kumar Mishra on Friday.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 31, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad SaturdayLucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Mishra is a director who had offered a role to Mahakumbh sensation Monalisa in his film. He was arrested by the Delhi Police in March 2025.

While granting bail, Justice Kathpalia said, "Considering the above circumstances, I find no reason to deprive liberty to the accused/applicant any further."

Also Read | Assam Landslide: 3 Killed in Landslide in Guwahati as Heavy Rain Lashes Southern Parts of State (See Pics).

"Therefore, the application is allowed and the accused is directed to be released on bail subject to his furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs.10,000 with one surety in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learnt trial court or the area Magistrate or the Duty Magistrate," Justice Kathpalia ordered on May 30.

In view of the affidavit filed by the prosecutrix, the High Court said that this is yet another case reflecting the recent trend of lodging false complaints of sexual offences.

"Every false complaint of sexual offences not just causes immense damage to the person accused of the offence but also creates cynicism and distrust across the society, which leads to even the genuine victims of sexual offences suffering, as society starts suspecting her truthful complaint also to be false. Such false complaints have to be dealt with sternly," Justice Kathpalia observed in the order.

Advocate Amit Chaddha and Aamir Chaudhary, counsel for Mishra, contended that he and the prosecutrix had been in a live-in relationship for a long time, and that too was in Mumbai. They said the offence took place in Orcha.

Madhya Pradesh, so Delhi had no jurisdiction, counsel submitted.

The complainant in her affidavit stated that she was living in a relationship with Mishra and had established physical relations with him with consent and lodged the complaint under the influence of some rivals of the accused/applicant.

In the affidavit she also testified that she has no objection if the accused/applicant is released on bail.

In her statement given on 21.05.2025, she stated that the accused never committed rape or any other offence against her and that her relations with the accused were consensual for the past five years.

The complainant further alleged in her statement that she lodged a false complaint on being provoked by a few other persons.

The SHO Nabi Karim presented during the hearing submitted that he has already initiated the process for registration of an FIR against the complainant and all those persons who conspired to make her lodge a false complaint against Mishra.

The SHO also submitted that they intend to file a supplementary chargesheet in this case.

The high court directed sending a Copy of this order to the concerned DCP to ensure that appropriate action in accordance with the law is taken.

On May 28, the High Court had asked the woman to testify whether the allegations levelled against the accused are truthful or not. A case was registered against him on a complaint filed by a woman who alleged rape. His anticipatory bail plea was dismissed by the court in March. Thereafter, he was arrested by the Delhi Police. His regular bail plea was dismissed by the trial court. Thereafter, he approached the High Court. It was also noted that an affidavit was filed by the prosecutrix in support of his bail application stating that they have arrived at a compromise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)