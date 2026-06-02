India News | Delhi HC Grants Two-day Custody Parole to Neeraj Bawana to Meet Hospitalised Pregnant Wife

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has granted two days of custody parole to Neeraj Sehrawat alias Neeraj Bawana, an accused in the 2015 jail van killing case, to enable him to meet his pregnant wife, who is currently hospitalised and undergoing treatment for a high-risk pregnancy.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee passed the order on Monday, allowing Bawana to meet his wife on June 5 and June 6, 2026, while remaining under strict police custody.

Also Read | Married Daughters Cannot Be Denied Compassionate Benefits: Supreme Court Calls Marital Status-Based Exclusion ‘Unconstitutional’.

"Since the medical condition of the applicant's wife is critical as per the medical records, which has also been verified by the police and to balance the equities, as also taking a humanitarian view, this Court deems it appropriate to grant custody parole to the applicant for a period of two days on 05.06.2026 and 06.06.2026," Justice Saurabh Banerjee said in the order on Monday.

The High Court directed the concerned Jail Superintendent to make adequate security arrangements, particularly, keeping in mind the status of the present applicant, who is a high-risk undertrial, to ensure that he is in a position to meet his ailing wife at the hospital on June 5 and June 6, 2026, between 10 AM and 4 PM.

Also Read | Viral Helicopter Proposal India Trends As Army Pilot Proposes to His Partner in Front of Helicopter in Nashik (Watch Videos).

The High Court further clarified that during the custody parole period, the applicant would only be permitted to meet his ailing wife and consult the concerned doctors regarding her medical condition.

Bawana had moved the High Court seeking 90 days' interim bail, contending that his presence was necessary to provide physical and emotional support to his wife during her pregnancy.

Senior advocate N Hariharan, along with Advocate Siddharth Yadav, appeared for Neeraj Bawana and submitted that his wife is under the treatment of high-risk Trichorionic Triamniotic Triplet Gestation, which is not a regular pregnancy and requires the presence of the applicant to provide physical and emotional support to his wife.

The counsel argued that the medical condition of the applicant's wife remains critical and is supported by medical records, which have also been verified by the authorities. It was submitted that, in these circumstances, interim bail should be granted.

On the other hand, while opposing the plea, the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) relied upon the Status Report. He submitted that, though the medical documents of the applicant's wife have been verified, considering that the applicant is a hardcore criminal with a history of running notorious gangs, his involvement in as many as more than twenty (20) criminal cases and since he falls under the category of high-risk prisoners.

There is a grave apprehension that, if enlarged on interim bail, the applicant as well as his associates will make all efforts to facilitate an escape from the due process of law, the APP argued. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)