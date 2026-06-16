India News | Delhi HC Issues Notice to CBI on Bail Plea of Lt Colonel Abhishek Kumar Mishra Arrested in Corruption Case

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued notice on the regular bail plea of Lt Colonel Abhishek Kumar Mishra, who has been arrested in an alleged corruption case.

He was on deputation in MCD as Deputy Commissioner. His earlier bail application was dismissed by the trial court.

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The vacation judge Justice Madhu Jain issued notice to the CBI and sought a response on the bail application. The matter has been listed before the vacation on June 24.

"The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the CBI accepts notice and seeks time to file a status report. Let the same be done before the next date of hearing," Justice Jain ordered on June 12.

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"In the meantime, the latest nominal roll shall be requisitioned from the concerned Jail Superintendent," the court ordered.

A petition seeking the grant of regular bail in a CBI case lodged for the offences punishable under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Senior Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner has been in judicial custody for the last 3 and a half months. He further submitted that though the respondent contends that the present case is a trap case, nothing was recovered from the petitioner herein, and the only evidence against him pertains to the alleged conspiracy. The Rouse Avenue court in May dismissed the bail plea of Deputy Commissioner of MCD Abhishek Kumar Mishra (Lt Colonel on Deputation in MCD). He has been arrested in a bribery case along with another official of MCD.

On April 1, the court remanded Abhishek Kumar Mishra, along with another accused, Devanshu Gautam, in judicial custody.

The bribe money was allegedly recovered from Gautam after he accepted the same on behalf of Mishra, the CBI said. Then the bribe amount was delivered to Mishra's wife by Gautam. Thereafter, the amount was recovered from the house of Mishra.

The CBI had arrested the Deputy Commissioner and the Administration officer for the alleged offence of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from another employee of MCD who is facing department proceedings in order to extend him a favour.

It is alleged that one Mukesh Kumar Sharma and his colleague Gajender Kumar, both working in MCD, were under suspension, and their departmental inquiry was being conducted by Colonel

Abhishek Kumar Mishra, who is on deputation as Deputy Commissioner, Shahdara (North), MCD, Delhi. Allegedly, Devanshu Kumar Gautam, working as an Administrative Officer in MCD, acted as a mediator and conduit for Mishra and demanded a bribe of Rs. 4 lakhs from the complainant on behalf of Mishra to extend favour in the departmental proceedings.

Mukesh Kumar had lodged a complaint with the CBI on March 27, and acting on the complaint, the CBI caught Devanshu Kumar Gautam after he accepted a bribe of Rs 4 lakh from the complainant in his car at Rajghat Parking.

After accepting the bribe, Gautam informed Mishra on the mobile that Mukesh has given Rs 4 lakh. Mishra asked Gautam to visit his house and deliver the amount, as he was busy with official work.

Thereafter, Gautam was made to deliver the amount, and he delivered the bribe amount to Mishra's wife. The CBI team waited for Mishra to arrive. When he arrived, the Raising team arrested Colonel Mishra and recovered the bribe amount from his house. The CBI has said that it has the recording of the conversation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)