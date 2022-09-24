New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice to Delhi police and other respondents on the plea moved on behalf of Ex MCD Councillor Tahir Hussain. The petitioner has sought the quashing of an FIR registered at Khajuri Khas police station in connection with the North East Delhi violence of February 2020.

Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta issued notice to Delhi Police in the matter. The bench has directed the Delhi police to file a reply within 4 weeks.

The Additional public prosecutor for the Delhi police accepted the notice.

The court will further hear the petitions on January 25, 2023, along with three other similar matters.

Advocate Rizwan, the counsel for petitioner Tahir Hussain submitted that this petition is for quashing and clubbing of the FIR.

The counsel submitted that the FIRs are related to rioting, arson, damaging the public and criminal conspiracy. He further questioned that if the petitioner has been accused of a larger conspiracy of Delhi riots, then how can he be accused of other smaller/ other conspiracies related to riots.

Another bench on September 16 directed to place the matter before the chief justice after noting that the other petitions moved by the petitioner are pending before the court of justice Mendiratta. Then the matter was listed before the bench today.

Tahir Hussain is also an accused in a case related to a larger conspiracy of North East Delhi riots, 2020. He was booked under UAPA by the Special cell of Delhi along with Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Safoora Jargar and others accused in the matter.

He is also an accused in the matter related to the alleged murder of IB personnel Ankit Sharma. He is also an accused in some more cases related to riots. He is also an accused in a money laundering case related to riots. He has been in custody since his arrest in the case. (ANI)

