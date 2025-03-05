New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has issued a notice on a petition call for the creation and establishment of a dedicated website for the Rouse Avenue Court. The plea, brought forth by lawyer Abhinav Garg, highlights the operational challenges faced due to the absence of such a site.

The plea stated that unlike other courts in the Central District, Rouse Avenue Court lacks an independent online presence, which creates significant difficulties for the legal community and litigants who depend on digital platforms for accessing court-related information.

Also Read | Abu Asim Azmi's Aurangzeb Remarks Row: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Slams Samajwadi Party for 'Idolizing' Mughal Ruler (Watch Video).

Justice Sachin Datta has sought responses from the District Judge (Headquarters) of Tis Hazari Courts, the Ministry of Law and Justice, and the National Informatics Centre regarding this issue.

The petition emphasises that the Central District's current website fails to mention or provide direct references to the Rouse Avenue Court.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Water Cut: NMMC Announces 10-Hour Water Supply Disruption on March 6 Due to Maintenance Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

This omission leads to confusion among advocates and litigants seeking relevant details or accessing court services. The lack of a dedicated website hampers effective communication and access to vital resources, such as case statuses, notifications, circulars, and e-filing information.

Moreover, many advocates, especially those not well-versed in technology, encounter considerable difficulty navigating the existing unified website to find important updates specific to Rouse Avenue Court. This confusion often delays crucial proceedings and impedes the overall efficiency of legal processes.

The petitioner asserts that the creation of a separate website for Rouse Avenue Court is essential for streamlining operations, improving accessibility, and ensuring the smooth functioning of the judicial process in this particular court. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)