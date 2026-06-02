India News | Delhi HC Records ED's Unconditional Withdrawal of Press Release Containing Allegations Against FIITJEE and Its Directors

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has recorded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has unconditionally withdrawn its Press Release dated April 26, 2025, which contained allegations against FIITJEE and its Directors and Officers.

The Petitioners (FIITJEE) had challenged the impugned Press Release issued by the ED's Lucknow Zonal Office following searches conducted at FIITJEE's Noida and Delhi offices and the residences of certain Directors and Officers.

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The unconditional withdrawal of the Press Release vindicates the consistent stand of FIITJEE and its Directors that the allegations were baseless and unsupported by evidence.

The Petitioners contended that the Press Release was malicious, defamatory and founded on illegal and gross assumptions. According to them, it contained various presumptions and accusations without any supporting justification or evidence. It was further pointed out that although the Press Release claimed to be based on a "Preliminary Analysis Report", no such report existed.

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The Petitioners also submitted before the Court that the Press Release was in violation of the Office Memorandum dated April 1, 2010, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India.

During the proceedings, the Delhi High Court heard detailed arguments and prima facie observed that the impugned Press Release was contrary to and in violation of the aforesaid Office Memorandum.

Thereafter, counsel for the respondent sought time to obtain instructions on whether the agency intended to revise the Press Release or have the matter adjudicated on the merits. Notably, despite claiming that the Press Release was based on a preliminary analysis of seized material, the respondent admitted before the Court that no such Preliminary Analysis Report existed and was unable, prima facie, to substantiate the allegations.

The High Court subsequently recorded the statement of counsel for the respondent that the ED had taken instructions to unconditionally withdraw the impugned Press Release.

The Court also orally observed during the hearing that, by withdrawing the Press Release, the respondent had averted the serious ramifications that could have followed had the Court been required to decide the matter on the merits. (ANI)

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