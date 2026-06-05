India News | Delhi HC Refuses Urgent Hearing on PIL Seeking Crowd Control over Cockroach Janta Party June 6 Protest

New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to grant an urgent hearing in a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to authorities preventive, regulatory, and crowd control measures in connection to with a proposed protest being organised by the Cockroach Janta Party on June 6 in the national capital.

This petition was filed by the NGO Save India Foundation.

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Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma were hearing the PIL filed by an NGO, which was mentioned for urgent hearing by the counsels of the petitioner Umesh Chand Sharma and Vikas Sharma.

However, the court declined an urgent listing.

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During the mentioning it was stated that several messages are circulating on social media asking the protestors to orchestrate disruption at the airport and be armed with pepper spray and wooden sticks to resist, attack to counter any controlling measures by police.

The petition stated that the operational methodology relies on assigning sequential tasks designed to foster institutional defiance and hostility against the ruling dispensation, which has rapidly escalated into explicit hate speech, calls to topple the democratically elected government, and open ultimatums demanding the immediate resignation of the Union Education Minister under threats of severe consequences if key organisers are arrested.

It is further stated that the widely circulating media messages systematically invoke recent violent civil unrest and structural collapses witnessed in neighbouring democratic nations like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal, explicitly inciting the public to uproot the current administration identically.

While certain legal practitioners actively abuse their professional standing to instigate lay citizens to bypass state regulations by promising unconditional free legal aid and insulation from criminal consequences.

The petitioner has also submitted that a massive physical mobilisation call has consequently been issued for millions of individuals to gather at Jantar Mantar on June 6, a call which is being actively amplified by public figures, creating an imminent and catastrophic threat to public safety, essential transit infrastructure, and national security.

Specific operational toolkits broadcast within these videos explicitly direct incoming participants to orchestrate massive disruptions at the airport and to pre-purchase and arm themselves with pepper sprays and wooden sticks to violently resist, attack, and counter any regulatory crowd-control manoeuvres attempted by police forces, the plea added

In view of this immediate crisis and the potential for public tranquillity to be compromised, the Petitioner submitted an urgent representation to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, and other administrative authorities on June 4.

However, finding no definitive preventive enforcement guidelines publicly notified by the Respondents, the Petitioner is urgently approaching the High Court by filing the present Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking urgent preventive writs and interim reliefs.

The petitioner has prayed for a direction to the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, to act upon the detailed representation submitted by the Petitioner and deploy immediate preventive, regulatory, and crowd-control measures at all entry corridors, including the IGI Airport, metro stations, and highway entry points.

The petitioner has also sought a direction to the Delhi Police, the Government of NCT of Delhi, and the concerned District Magistrates to restrict, regulate, or relocate the scheduled gathering so that public order is maintained, and vital infrastructure and emergency services, including ambulances, fire brigades, airports, hospitals, railway stations, the High Court, and the Supreme Court, can function without compromise to public safety. (ANI)

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