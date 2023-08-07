New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday sought response from National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea of former Popular Front of India (PFI) Chairman E Abubacker. He has sought a bail on medical grounds.

The court has directed the jail authorities to file a status report on his medical condition.

Division bench of justice Siddharth Mridul and justice Anish Dayal issued notice to NIA and sought reply.

The bench also calls for a status report from jail authorities on the current medical condition of the petitioner.

The complete record of medical treatment being provided to the petitioner is directed to be produced before next date of hearing.

However, the court rejected the request for production of the petitioner before it. Petitioner's counsel submitted that he is in judicial custody and need medical treatment.

On the other hand, the NIA's counsel submitted that he has been taken to AIIMS several times and being provided the best possible treatment.

The court has listed the matter for hearing on September 20.

Earlier, the court in April 2023, had allowed the petitioner to withdraw the bail plea. In February this year the court had directed the jail authorities to provide efficacious treatment to him.

During the earlier hearing, the counsel of tNIA had submitted that the investigation is pending against the petitioner. The time for investigation has been extended by the court. He is trying to derail the investigation by filing parallel applications.

It was also submitted that the petitioner wants to go to Kerala on the grounds of some ailment. This entire exercise is to derail the investigation and influence the witnesses.

The High court on December 19, 2022, refused to send the petitioner in house arrest. The court had directed authorities to take him to the AIIMS for treatment. Abubacker has sought an interim bail on the medical grounds.

"When you are asking for bail on the medical grounds, why should we send you to your house. We will send you to the hospital," the bench had said.

The court directed authorities to take him to the AIIMS on December 22, 2022. However, the court has allowed his son to accompany him.

Earlier on December 14, the high court was informed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that the former PFI chairman E Abubacker is being provided treatment and he is fine. NIA filed its report on the plea of Abu Becker seeking treatment.

He was arrested in September during the nationwide crackdown on the outfit. He has filed an appeal in the High court against the trail court order denying him the relief sought on the medical grounds. (ANI)

