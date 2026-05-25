India News | Delhi HC to Hear Excise Policy Case on July 16; Kejriwal, Sisodia, Durgesh Pathak to Participate Before Justice Manoj Jain

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): A Bench of the Delhi High Court led by Justice Manoj Jain on Monday said it would hear all parties in the Delhi excise policy case on the next date after AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Durgesh Pathak decided to participate in the proceedings before the present Bench.

The matter has now been listed for hearing on July 16.

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During the hearing, the Court observed, "We will hear everyone on the next date. We will have it somewhere in July."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, suggested that if dates were to be fixed in July, the matter could be taken up on Wednesday. However, Justice Manoj Jain responded, "We will have it in July... we will find out from the registry, it seems some vakalatnama has been filed."

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Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak had earlier been boycotting the proceedings when the matter was being heard by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma. On Monday, it was indicated before the Court that the three leaders had now decided to participate in the proceedings before Justice Manoj Jain following the transfer of the matter.

The case relates to the CBI's revision petition challenging a February 27 trial court order discharging Kejriwal and other accused in the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had asked the CBI to formally inform Kejriwal, Sisodia and Pathak about the transfer of the matter from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma to Justice Manoj Jain. The Court had observed that since the transfer had already been widely reported in the media, it presumed the concerned parties were aware of the reassignment.

At the previous hearing, the Court had remarked that "the ideal scenario would be when everybody is here, and everybody is heard," while also observing that after the appearance of all parties, it would consider whether anyone had objections regarding the present roster allocation before fixing a hearing schedule.

The Solicitor General had earlier argued that the case involved "serious allegations and scientific investigation" and submitted that the trial court's discharge order could not withstand judicial scrutiny.

The proceedings are taking place amid parallel contempt proceedings initiated by a Division Bench of the Delhi High Court against Kejriwal, Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and others over alleged remarks targeting Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in connection with the excise policy case. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)