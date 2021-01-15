New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday transferred the criminal defamation case filed by Vivek Doval, son of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, against The Caravan Magazine and others to Patiala House District Court.

A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta transferred the case to the Patiala House District Court.

Earlier, the matter was heard by a Rouse Avenue District Court exclusively dealing with matters relating to lawmakers. As one of the accused, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on December 19, 2020, tendered an apology to Vivek Doval before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta marking the case to District Judge Rouse Avenue District Court for passing appropriate order as the matter now pertains between private parties.

Thereafter District Judge of Rouse Avenue District Court marked the file to Delhi High Court to pass the appropriate order.

Vivek Doval had filed a defamation case against Jairam Ramesh and Caravan Magazine for their alleged defamatory statements and articles against him. The Congress leader had, in a press conference on January 17, 2019, made certain statements against Vivek Doval, his family and his business venture GNA Asia Fund.

"The General Elections were close and the questions raised in the article seemed appropriate for being highlighted in public. In retrospect, I may have gone overboard in making certain insinuations against you and your family," Ramesh said in his apology.

"I understand these statements have hurt you deeply. I want to clarify that these statements or accusations, were made drawing conclusions from an article that was published the previous day in the Caravan magazine," Ramesh added.

The court discharged him after Ramesh tendered an apology. Vivek Doval expressed confidence that his moral victory will send a signal that "nobody, however high and mighty, can stand against the power of truth and righteousness". (ANI)

