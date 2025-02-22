New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, along with BJP leader Kamaljeet Sehrawat, visited Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in the national capital on Saturday.

The Delhi Health Minister visited the Hospital to enquire about the condition and facilities there.

"We are working on the trust that the public of Delhi has shown in our party...Whatever facilities are lacking here, we will fulfill them and we have come here to do whatever we can for the common people...We implemented the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' in the first cabinet meeting," Pankaj Kumar told ANI.

BJP leader Rekha Gupta, who took oath as Delhi Chief Minister earlier on Thursday, chaired the first meeting of her cabinet hours later and announced two key decisions - to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top-up and table the 14 pending CAG reports in the first sitting of Assembly.

She said that the Delhi government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital. This was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

The BJP had said in its manifesto for Delhi polls that it will implement the Ayushman Bharat scheme, ensuring affordable and quality healthcare for every citizen.

Rekha Gupta has General Administration, Services, Finance, Revenue, Women and Child Development, Land and Building, Information and Public Relations, Vigilance, Administrative Reforms, Planning, and any other departments not allocated to any other minister.

Pravesh Verma has portfolios of Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Water, and Gurdwara elections.

Ashish Sood has been allocated to Home, Power, Urban Development, Education, Higher Education, Training and Technical Education departments.

Manjinder Singh Sira will be responsible for the Food and Supplies, Forest and Environment, and Industries departments.

Ravinder Singh (Indraj) has been allocated the Social Welfare, SC and ST Welfare, Cooperative, and Elections departments.

Kapil Mishra has been assigned Law and Justice, Labour, Employment, Art and Culture, Language, and Tourism.

Dr Pankaj Kumar Singh has been given the responsibility of Health and Family welfare, Transport and Information Technology department. (ANI)

