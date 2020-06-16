Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Delhi Health Minister Hospitalised After High Fever, Difficulty in Breathing

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 10:34 AM IST
New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Monday admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital after he complained of high fever and difficulty in breathing.

"Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated," read Jain's tweet.

Also Read | Sonia Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi Over Hike in Petrol-Diesel Prices: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted (translated from Hindi), "Without taking care of your health, you engaged in public service 24 hours a day. Take care and get well soon".

A few days ago, Kejriwal had tested negative for COVID-19 after he developed COVID-like symptoms.

Also Read | Sensex Up 560 Points, Nifty Hovers Around 10K Tracking Overnight Rally in Global Stock Markets.

As of Monday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi is 42,829 and the death toll stands at 1,400, as per the Delhi Health Department. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

