New Delhi, December 24: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday instructed officials to immediately constitute an inquiry committee under the chairmanship of the Health Secretary in connection with the case of sexual harassment of outsourced workers at Burari Hospital. The action was taken by Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj after a woman working in the hospital alleged sexual harassment by her colleagues.

"It has come to my knowledge from social media that some unfortunate incident related to outraging the modesty of women and sexual harassment of outsourced workers has been reported at Burari Hospital, Delhi, where an FIR was registered at Police station, Burari," Saurabh Bhardwaj noted in his letter to Chief Secretary. Delhi Sexual Harassment Case: NCW Takes Stand for Alleged Sexual Assault at Hospital, Demands Arrest of Accused.

Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj further claimed that Delhi Police is going soft on the accused persons and instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure that police have take the strictest action in the matter. "Such incidents cannot be tolerated in any situation. You are directed to ensure that the strictest action is taken by Delhi Police against the culprits. I have also learnt that the services of accused supervisors/ managers have been terminated by the outsourcing firm," Bhardwaj noted.

Saurabh Bhardwaj also stated that the Health Secretary must submit a preliminary report in the next 24 hours while the final report must be submitted within a week. Delhi Sexual Harassment Case: Girl Touched Inappropriately in South Extension, Accused Booked on POCSO Charges.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women (NCW) directed the Delhi Police to thoroughly investigate the alleged sexual harassment at Burari Hospital in Delhi, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused individuals. The Commission also sought a detailed report, along with a copy of the FIR, within the next two days for a thorough review of the progress made in this investigation.

