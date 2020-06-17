Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain Tests COVID-19 Positive: Official

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 08:08 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Heath Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here following high fever, a senior official said.

The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.

"He still has fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said.

This time, he tested positive, the official said.

Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support.

Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support.

