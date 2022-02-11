New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed to appoint an administrator to run the Table Tennis Federation of India.

Justice Rekha Palli observed the report of the three-member committee, which showed that TTFI safeguarded the interests of its officials.

The Court order came while hearing Manika Batra's petition.

The Delhi High Court earlier directed to appoint a three-member committee to examine star table tennis player Manika Batra's complaint.

The Court today said that the report reveals a sorry state of affairs.

The Court observed that instead of working on the issues and promoting the players, the Federation has been trying to dictate its own terms to players.

A detailed order is awaited regarding the name of the administrator along with other relevant details.

On September 23, 2021, the Delhi High Court put an interim stay on Table Tennis Federation of India's rules that made it compulsory for players to attend a national camp for selection in international events.

Table Tennis player Manika Batra has earlier filed a plea against the Table Tennis Federation of India's decision not to take her in the Asian championship squad. The Court had expressed anguish with the Table Tennis Federation on framing of the rules and said what was the hurry of making these new rules.

Senior Advocate Sachin Dutta, appearing for the petitioner Batra, had earlier told the Court about a past incident how national coach Soumyadeep Roy has pressurized the petitioner to throw away a match only with a view to help one of his trainees at his private academy to qualify for the Olympics 2020. He had also raised apprehension on the conduct of Roy. (ANI)

