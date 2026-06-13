India News | Delhi High Court Stays Interim Bail Granted to 'Salim Pistol', Alleged Arms Supplier to Gangster

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed the order of interim bail granted to alleged arms supplier Salim Ahmed alias Salim Pistol.

The Delhi Police approached the High Court seeking cancellation of the order granting interim bail by the Patiala House Court on June 6.

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He was granted bail in a case connected with gangster Hasim Baba.

Justice Madhu Jain stayed the order of interim bail to Salim Ahmed and issued notice to him. The matter has been listed for hearing on June 24.

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Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh appeared for Delhi Police that the respondent Salim Pistol is not only an accused in one case but is also involved in two Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999 (MCOCA) cases.

He further submitted that the allegations against the respondent are that he supplies arms and ammunition to the various syndicates and therefore, keeping in view the urgency of the matter, the order dated June 6, 2026, be stayed.

It was stated that the accused had already been granted bail in an MCOCA case. However, he had not yet been released from jail due to the present case.

After hearing submissions made by the SPP, the High Court stayed the order, saying, "In view of the submissions made, the order dated 06.06.2026 passed by the learned Trial Court is stayed till the next date of hearing."

The trial court had granted interim bail to Salim Pistol from June 10 to July 1, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs 40000 and two local surety bonds in the like amount.

Earlier, he was granted interim bail by the Karkardooma Court in a case under MCOCA on May 25, 2026. (ANI)

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