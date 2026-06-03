India News | Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood Chair High-level Meeting over Malviya Nagar Fire Incident

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday chaired a high-level review meeting over the tragic fire incident at a Malviya Nagar bed-and-breakfast establishment, which resulted in the death of at least 21 people.

Following the meeting, Sood announced in a post on X that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the causes behind the tragic incident.

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The Delhi Home Minister conducted the meeting with the city's Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Today, along with Hon'ble LG Shri @SandhuTaranjitS Ji, a high-level review meeting was held regarding the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar. The loss of innocent lives is deeply painful and demands decisive action. Following detailed deliberations, a coordinated citywide fire safety enforcement campaign has been initiated to strengthen preparedness. Beginning tomorrow, teams led by district administration, police, municipal authorities and fire services will undertake extensive inspections and enforcement measures wherever safety norms are found to be compromised. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to thoroughly examine the circumstances. The safety of Delhi's citizens remains our highest priority, and every necessary step will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future," said Sood.

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Additionally, the Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood also conducted an on-site inspection of the affected premises and ordered immediate enforcement action across Delhi against illegally operated and non-compliant guest houses functioning under the Bed & Breakfast scheme.

According to the release of the Delhi Home Minister's office, preliminary investigations have revealed serious violations of safety and licensing norms, including unauthorised commercial expansion, illegal addition of rooms, obstruction of evacuation routes and misuse of permissions granted under the Bed & Breakfast policy. The property, which was permitted to operate only a limited number of rooms under the scheme, was allegedly functioning as a high-density commercial lodging facility in complete violation of prescribed regulations.

He said that the permission had been granted only for a six-room bed-and-breakfast establishment, but the premises were allegedly operating far beyond their permitted capacity. It has also emerged that the establishment was allegedly allowed to operate under an incomplete and partial license obtained in 2024, despite major safety deficiencies, including the absence of mandatory fire clearances and proper commercial electricity load compliance.

Taking serious cognisance of these findings, Sood directed District Magistrate, Deputy Commissioners (MCD), Delhi Fire Services and the Power Department to immediately undertake a comprehensive physical inspection of all registered and suspected B&B establishments.

The Minister instructed that any establishment found violating fire safety norms, building regulations or licensing conditions must face immediate action, including sealing of premises, disconnection of utility services and initiation of criminal proceedings against responsible persons.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has issued a Lookout Circular against the hotel co-owner, Lovkesh Bajaj, co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, and his wife.

Earlier, a devastating fire tore through a bed-and-breakfast establishment in South Delhi's congested Malviya Nagar neighbourhood early Wednesday morning, killing at least 21 people, including 17 foreign nationals, and injuring dozens more.

As per the preliminary findings by the Delhi Fire Services, the fire may have originated near the staircase on the ground floor, where some material was kept that is suspected to be the point of origin of the blaze that later continued to spread rapidly through the building.

Officials stated that the exact nature of the material and the precise cause of the fire can only be established after a detailed forensic investigation.

Sources further said all windows in the building were allegedly sealed, leaving occupants with little or no means of escape once the fire intensified. During rescue operations, firefighters also found LPG cylinders on the premises. Currently, a comprehensive investigation, including forensic analysis, is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)