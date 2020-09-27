New Delhi, Sep 27 (PTI) Asked to wear a mask and wait for their turn, a doctor was allegedly assaulted by a couple at the Delhi government-run Maharishi Valmiki Hospital.

The hospital has filed a police complaint in the matter while the resident doctors' association at the hospital wrote a letter to the medical superintendent, demanding action under the Disaster Management Act.

"The incident happened on Saturday morning while I was in the minor operation theatre. The woman had swelling in her thigh and her attendant, who was not wearing a mask, wanted me to examine her before others," Dr Rahul Jain, the complainant, said.

"He constantly kept pressuring me. I told him to wear a mask and wait for his turn,” he claimed.

The doctor alleged that the man entered the operation theatre and assaulted him.

Jain claimed the man also threw a stool at him but he dodged it.

"When the hospital staff tried to intervene, the woman started accusing me of behaving inappropriately with her. Even after the police came, he continued to threaten me. I have bruises all over my body," he alleged.

The doctor said the woman's allegations had caused him "immense mental stress".

