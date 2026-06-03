India News | Delhi Hotel Fire: Magisterial Probe Ordered, Safety Checks Begin Citywide as Leaders Across Parties Pledge Action for Victims

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Wednesday said that the lapses that led to the tragic fire at a hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar, which claimed 21 lives, would be examined with the utmost seriousness, and accountability would be fixed wherever necessary.

In a post on X, the CMO said a Magisterial Inquiry has been ordered into the incident, while an FIR has been registered against the owner of the property.

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"The lapses that culminated in the tragic fire at a guest house in Malviya Nagar will be examined with utmost seriousness, and accountability will be fixed wherever it lies," the post said.

The CMO further announced that a city-wide crackdown would be launched against illegal properties, unauthorised guest houses, and establishments operating in violation of fire safety norms and building by-laws. Such premises will be sealed and prosecuted in accordance with the law, it added.

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"Those responsible for this tragedy will be held accountable," the post read.

https://x.com/CMODelhi/status/2062212215508468193?s=20

According to official information, a total of 49 persons were admitted to various hospitals following the fire incident.

During the course of treatment, 21 injured persons succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead. The deceased include nine Indian nationals and 12 foreign nationals.

Authorities said eight injured persons have been discharged after receiving medical treatment, while the remaining victims continue to undergo treatment at various hospitals.

Delhi Police have arrested co-owner Lovkesh Bajaj and issued a Lookout Circular against him and his wife as investigators probe how a B&B permit for six rooms was allegedly expanded into a 25-room hotel.

According to the Delhi Police, the majority of the deceased in the Malviya Nagar restaurant and hotel fire are foreign nationals.

On the Malviya Nagar fire incident, DCP South Anant Mittal said, "Today, at 08:48 AM, information was received regarding a fire at Flourish Stay B&B, Malviya Nagar. Local police staff immediately reached the spot and commenced rescue, evacuation, and relief operations. The fire has been successfully extinguished with the assistance of 8 fire tenders. Through the coordinated efforts of Police, Fire Services, and other emergency responders, more than 40 persons have been rescued and shifted to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. It is with profound sorrow that 21 persons have been declared dead in this tragic incident. Rescue and search operations are still underway, and all concerned agencies remain deployed at the spot to ensure every possible assistance to those affected."

A team of Delhi Police officials on Wednesday reached the residence of Lovkesh Bajaj, the co-owner of Hotel Flourish Stays, after preliminary inquiries exposed egregious violations of building and fire safety codes.

The police visit to the co-owner's residence comes as part of a rapidly widening investigation into the devastating fire at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, with the police looking into potential lapses in fire safety norms, structural clearances, and emergency evacuation protocols at the property.

The Delhi Police had formed multiple teams to trace the hotel owner and conducted raids in different parts of the national capital.

According to officials, the hotel, where the fire broke out, had permission to operate only six rooms under the bed-and-breakfast (B&B) scheme. However, the owner had allegedly constructed 25 rooms on the premises. Another nearby establishment, Green Residency Hotel, located around 100 metres away, had permission for only six rooms but was allegedly operating 28 rooms.

As per the preliminary findings by the Delhi Fire Services, suggest that the fire may have originated near the staircase on the ground floor, where some material was kept that is suspected to be the point of origin of the blaze that later continued to spread rapidly through the building.

Officials stated that the exact nature of the material and the precise cause of the fire can only be established after a detailed forensic investigation.

Sources further said all windows in the building were allegedly sealed, leaving occupants with little or no means of escape once the fire intensified.

During rescue operations, firefighters also found LPG cylinders on the premises. However, preliminary findings indicate that the blaze may have started from material stored near the staircase before spreading across the building, sources added.

A comprehensive investigation, including forensic analysis, is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events leading to the tragedy.

According to Delhi Fire Services sources, some material kept near the staircase on the ground floor is suspected to be the point of origin of the blaze. The fire allegedly started there and continued to spread rapidly through the building.

Officials stated that the exact nature of the material and the precise cause of the fire can only be established after a detailed forensic investigation.

Sources further said all windows in the building were allegedly sealed, leaving occupants with little or no means of escape once the fire intensified.

During rescue operations, firefighters also found LPG cylinders on the premises. However, preliminary findings indicate that the blaze may have started from material stored near the staircase before spreading across the building, sources added.

Meanwhile, opposition party reactions poured over the tragic fire incident

Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj launched a sharp attack on the state government over the repeated fire incidents in the capital, citing multiple recent tragedies and alleging systemic failures in fire response and accountability after the Malviya Nagar fire.

Referring to earlier incidents, Bhardwaj said fire tragedies had become a pattern without accountability. "Look, in February, a fire broke out in Palam. Nine people were burnt alive, including three girls. The fire brigade's lift didn't open, and the fire brigade didn't work. This came to light in front of everyone. The government said they'd investigate. Three months have passed, but the investigation report hasn't come out," he said.

He added that similar lapses were seen in other cases as well. "A fire broke out in Vivek Vihar. There was no water in the fire brigade, no pressure in the water. Nine people died. No report came. Now, 20-21 people have been burnt to death here," Bhardwaj said, referring to the latest incident in Malviya Nagar.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood chaired a high-level review meeting over the tragic fire incident at Malviya Nagar.

Following the meeting, Sood announced in a post on X that a magisterial inquiry has been ordered to investigate the causes behind the tragic incident. The Delhi Home Minister conducted the meeting with the city's Lieutenant Governor, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Today, along with Hon'ble LG Shri Taranjit Sandhu Ji, a high-level review meeting was held regarding the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar. The loss of innocent lives is deeply painful and demands decisive action. Following detailed deliberations, a coordinated citywide fire safety enforcement campaign has been initiated to strengthen preparedness. Beginning tomorrow, teams led by district administration, police, municipal authorities and fire services will undertake extensive inspections and enforcement measures wherever safety norms are found to be compromised. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered to thoroughly examine the circumstances. The safety of Delhi's citizens remains our highest priority, and every necessary step will be taken to prevent such tragedies in the future," said Sood.

Additionally, the Delhi Home Minister Sood also conducted an on-site inspection of the affected premises and ordered immediate enforcement action across Delhi against illegally operated and non-compliant guest houses functioning under the Bed & Breakfast scheme.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi expressed her condolences over the tragic loss of 21 lives and called for "strict measures" against those violating safety protocols.

Speaking on the incident, Lekhi emphasised the necessity of fire safety arrangements and compliance with regulations in commercial buildings, stating that the government would take all necessary actions.

"My condolences to those who lost their lives... The government will take necessary action, and strict measures must follow. Fire safety arrangements, open exits, and compliance with regulations in commercial buildings are essential," she said. She also extended her gratitude to the emergency responders and those who assisted in the rescue operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)