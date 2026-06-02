India News | Delhi House Collapse Injury Toll Rises to 10; Search Operations Ongoing Following Cylinder Blast

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The injury count has risen to 10 after a single-storey house collapsed in North Delhi's Mukundpur area following a LPG cylinder explosion on Tuesday.

According to the Delhi Fire Service, "A total of 10 persons sustained injuries in the incident and were shifted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for medical treatment. Search and rescue operations are still in progress."

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National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, along with its dog squad, arrived at the spot in the Mukundpur area to assist in the search and rescue operation.

Earlier in the day, six people were found injured after a single-storey house collapsed due an LPG cylinder blast in North Delhi's Mukundpur, officials said.

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According to the Delhi Police, "Their current condition cannot be ascertained at this moment and will become clear following a medical examination by doctors. According to the police, the building where the accident occurred was used for polishing utensils."

Station House Officer Giriraj said, "Due to LPG Cylinder blast a single storey house of area approx 250 sq yards has collapsed...search and rescue operation continue.... Fire Department Receives Call Regarding Blast in a House in Delhi's Mukundpur."

Meanwhile, the Delhi fire service said that "We received information that a single-storey house in the Mukundpur area has collapsed following an LPG cylinder explosion. Search and rescue operations are underway."

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident earlier, at least four people were injured after a cylinder blast in the Ajit Nagar area of Shahdara in East Delhi.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajendra Prasad Meena said the incident took place at around 1:30 pm.

He said Head Constable Rahul and Constable Kuldeep received information about a fire at the location and immediately rushed to the spot.

The police personnel rescued a woman, children and a man, and shifted them safely to the hospital, where treatment is ongoing. (ANI)

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