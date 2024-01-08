New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): A Deputy Manager at a general insurance company in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, was duped of Rs 39 lakhs on the pretext of an education loan scam.

The victim, Pratishtha Garg, residing in Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu, originally from Rohini, Delhi, fell prey to the elaborate con orchestrated by a group claiming to be loan brokers and representatives of a fictitious lending company.

Also Read | Pakistan Internet Shutdown: Pakistan Faces Internet Outage on Sunday Evening, Users Have Difficulty Accessing Social Media Apps.

Garg, in her FIR filed at the Rohini Cyber Police Station, stated that she was searching for an education loan online and entered her details on the website Sulekha.com.

Soon after, she received a call from a person named Nakul, who posed as a loan broker and assured her of a loan from a company called RS Enterprises.

Also Read | Australia Plane Crash: Two People Injured After Light Aircraft Crashes on Great Barrier Reef Island.

Nakul, along with others posing as the company's accountant and owner, gained Garg's trust through fabricated documents and communication.

They then proceeded to fleece Garg by demanding various fees under different pretexts, including application fees, verification charges, approval fees, advance EMIs, and even NPCI approval costs, according to Rohini Cyber Police.

The victim initially paid the demanded amounts, hoping to receive the actual loan sum. However, when she realised she was being scammed and requested a refund, the perpetrators refused, claiming the fees were non-refundable.

Pratishtha Garg continued to pay the scammers to get her loan. In total, she made over 70 transactions, amounting to a staggering Rs 39 lakhs, before finally realising the entire scheme was a con.

Following Garg's complaint, the Delhi Police registered an FIR under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Rohini Cyber Police Station and initiated an investigation to track down the perpetrators and recover the stolen money.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)