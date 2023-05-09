New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Four people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an interstate railway job racket, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Sivaraman, Vikas Rana, Dubey, Rahul Chaudhary and others, said the police.

A case was registered on the complaint of one M Subbussamy, a resident of Tamil Nadu against the accused for the offence of Cheating and forgery on the pretext of job offers in Railways.

The complainant alleged that he came in contact with Sivaraman through another familiar acquaintance.

Sivaraman offered them to facilitate getting jobs to unemployed youth in Railways in lieu of monetary gain. After that, the complainant informed Sivaraman about the jobseekers from Tamil Nadu who visited Delhi where they were introduced to one Vikas Rana, in Connaught Place, who himself claimed to be a Deputy Director, Northern Railways and an IRTS officer.

Both accused assured them guaranteed jobs in Indian Railways under direct quota.

The complainants paid a huge sum to Sivaraman for their employment in Railways and the alleged persons provided one to three months of job training and later handed over a forged/fabricated training completion certificate/job offer letters.

After a preliminary enquiry, the version of the complainant was found bearing weight and thus FIR under sections 419/420/467/468/471/120 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) PS EOW has been registered.

Accused and associates posing themselves as senior Railway officers used to promise jobs in Indian railways to innocent job seekers and unemployed youth for a hefty sum of Rs 10 to 15 lakh.

Investigation revealed heavy money transactions into the account of the accused persons which confirmed that the payment was received from the complainants.

Further, forged documents were obtained/seized from the possession of some of the victims which were allegedly given to them by the accused.

Railway Recruitment Board Northern Railway never issued the documents given to the complainants which further proved that these were created by the accused persons in connivance with each other.

During the investigation, the forged/fake IDs of accused Vikas Rana showing him as deputy director, fake seals of Indian railways (CPO/RRB, Bhartiya Rail), seals of doctor on fake medical certificates issued to victims, letterheads and several other forged /fake documents have been seized.

The accused Sivaraman was arrested on Dec 29, 2022, from servant quarters 3 Mahadev Road, New Delhi while the accused Vikas Rana was arrested on January 24, 2023, from India-Nepal border Distt. Darjeeling (WB), accused Rajnish Kumar Pandey alias Satyendra Dubey has been arrested from Danapur (Patna) Bihar on May 4 and accused Rahul from Pandit Pant Marg, New Delhi on May 6. (ANI)

