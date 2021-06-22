By Ankur Sharma

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Amid the likelihood of a third Covid-19 wave due to the emergence of Delta Plus mutation of the variant, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has said it will not shut down the Sardar Patel COVID Centre in the national capital's Chhatarpur area.

"All ICU and oxygen bed will remain functional until further orders," said Vivek Kumar Pandey, ITBP's Public Relation Officer.

He further said that at present there is only one person at the centre who is on oxygen support.

"In the last one week, we have received COVID-infected patients in single digits. Currently, there are no patients in ICU beds. On the oxygen bed, we have only one patient left. If this situation continues, in the forthcoming weeks, there would be no COVID patient here," the officer told ANI.

Sardar Patel COVID Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi were made operational around April 26 before the onset of the second wave of the pandemic. "Till now, we have given admission to 1,329 patients, out of whom, 1,218 were discharged," he said.

"In the beginning, we had around 200 doctors and now the number has reduced to half. We have not reduced the strength drastically but rationalised the shifts. If needed, we will be able to make it fully functional again," he added.

Meanwhile, ITBP's Covid care centre in the Chhawla has been closed as no new patients were admitted to the facility over the past few days.

As many as 172 patients were treated at Chhawla centre, said ITBP's PRO.

"The CAPF hospital in Greater Noida also has patients in single digits and over the days, the number has been falling," he said.

During the peak of the second wave in the month of April-May, Delhi registered over 20,000 cases in a single day. However, over time with COVID restrictions in place, the national capital has been witnessing a downward trend in Coronavirus cases and positivity rate since the last few weeks.

On Monday, Delhi recorded 89 fresh cases over a span of 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.16 per cent.

The new cases have come down to less than 100 and the number of active cases has come below 2000. (ANI)

