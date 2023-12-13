New Delhi [India], December 13 (ANI): A 'jaguar' cub was discovered lying on National Highway-44 in the Alipur area of North Delhi on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to Delhi police officials, a PCR call was received at 4:00 am, stating that the body of a "leopard" was found on NH-44 near Khatushyam Mandir, within the jurisdiction of Police Station Alipur.

Also Read | Uttarakhand: Rape Survivor Seeking Permission For Abortion Consumes Poison Inside Court Premises in Roorkee, Hospitalised.

A police team promptly reached the location and discovered a "jaguar" cub dead on the spot, suggesting that it might be a case of an accident.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of accident. The body of the jaguar has been taken into custody. We have informed the Forest Department for further action," the police said. (ANI)

Also Read | Parliament Security Breach: Two Unidentified Men Jump From Visitor’s Gallery in Lok Sabha, Caught by Security Officials (See Pics and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)