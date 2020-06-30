New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has decided to extend the Rebate Scheme till September 30.

Approximately 4,08,374 consumers have been benefitted from the scheme for domestic consumers till now, read an official statement.

The scheme will cover the consumers whose bills were pending till March 31, 2019. Alsp, 100 per cent Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) waiver will be given to all the domestic as well as commercial consumers.

The statement said that E, F, G and H category areas will be completely exempted from paying the pending bills till March 31, 2019. A 75 per cent exemption will be given to the consumers residing in D category areas. People living in C category will receive 50 per cent exemption, while A and B category areas will be given exemption up to 25 per cent on the water bills.

The Late Payment Surcharge (LPSC) will be totally waived off in all the categories till March 31.

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Raghav Chadha said, "Considering both the physical and financial health of the Delhi Jal Board's consumer appropriable decision has been taken. The Delhi Jal Board is very much alive to the movement restriction and the inability of the consumer to visit the ZRO office during this pandemic."

"It will give an opportunity to many others, who could not find the time until March 31 to avail the benefit of this rebate scheme to come forward," he added. (ANI)

