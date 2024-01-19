New Delhi [India], January 19 (ANI): Jamia Millia Islamia University has decided to remain closed for half day (till 2:30 pm) on on account of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, which is set to be held on January 22.

"The Officiating Vice-Chancellor, JMI, in view of the Govt of India (vide Office Memorandum F.No. 12/7/2023-JCA Govt. of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dept. of Personnel & Training) has approved that the university and its maintained Institutions/Centres/Offices including Jamia schools shall remain closed for half day (till 02.30 p.m.) on January 22, 2024, on account of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya," an official notification issued by Jamia Millia Islamia University said.

Also Read | Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony To Be Telecast Live on NDMC Public Screens; Markets To Be Lit Up on January 22.

However, Jamia Deputy Registrar stated that the examination and scheduled meetings will be held as usual.

Earlier, Centre on Thursday announced that all central government offices will be closed for a half-day on January 22 for the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Central Government Offices, Institutions and Industrial Establishments To Be Closed Till 2.30 PM on January 22.

As per the notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, all central government offices, central Institutions and central industrial establishments across the country shall remain closed for half a day until 2:30 pm. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)