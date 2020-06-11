New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) A juvenile was stabbed to death while his brother sustained injuries following a quarrel in north Delhi's Azadpur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night at Lal Bagh in Azadpur area, police said, adding that they received a call at around 10.20 pm.

"Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that the injured were shifted to Vinayak Hospital in Model Town. One Pramod, a resident of Lal Bagh, was declared brought dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

His brother Deepak, who too sustained stab wounds, was referred to Sushrut Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, the DCP said.

Their father, Raju, lodged a police complaint following which a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at Adarsh Nagar Police Station, Arya said.

A man named Sanjay was arrested and his two juvenile sons were apprehended. A knife which was used in the incident was also recovered from their possession, the officer said.

The accused had passed lewd remarks at the victims' sister due to which the quarrel ensued, the family members of the deceased alleged.

Police said they are investigating the matter.

