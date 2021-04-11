New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is keenly overseeing the 'Tika Utsav' launched here on Sunday with a thrust on all out mobilisation to accelerate COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital, said an official statement.

The vaccine festival is being marked in the country from April 11-14 at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to inoculate maximum number of eligible people against the coronavirus amid a surge in cases.

In Delhi, an all out mobilisation was the main thrust of the 'Tika Utsav' and accordingly, a specially focused effort was made by officials. This has resulted in the national capital crossing the one lakh per day vaccination figure for the first time, the statement said.

As per latest Delhi government data, a total of 1,04,862 persons were administered COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi in the last 24 hours. These included 91,099 people who were given first doses of the vaccines.

Workplace vaccination was also started as part of 'Tika Utsav'.

Asserting that the 'Tika Utsav' marks the beginning of the second big war on COVID-19, Prime Minister Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on tackling the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

