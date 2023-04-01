New Delhi, April 1: A lawyer was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants in New Delhi's Dwarka area on Saturday, said police. The victim has been identified as Virender Kumar. Delhi Shocker: Woman Shot Dead on Road in Paschim Vihar While Returning Home.

The incident happened at around 4:30 pm on Saturday in the Dwarka-1 area in Delhi, when the victim was travelling in a car. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Neighbour In Broad Daylight After Heated Argument in Jalandhar (Watch Video).

The police said that the lawyer was also attacked before. Police are probing the matter from all angles. Further details are awaited.

